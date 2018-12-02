Hot Water Pipe Burst Kills 1, Injures over 20 in Gyeonggi

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An underground hot water pipe burst in Goyang city, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday evening, killing one person and injuring over 20 others.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A hot water pipe near Baekseok Station on Subway Line Number Three blew open at around 8:40 p.m., flooding nearby streets with water as hot as 100 degrees Celsius.The rupture also emitted large amounts of steam which reached up to the eighth floor of buildings. Investigators assessed there was a 50 centimeter-hole in the pipe, which measures one meter in diameter.Investigators found the body of a 69-year-old victim with burns inside a vehicle at the scene of the accident.Firefighting authorities said 25 pedestrians nearby were also taken to hospitals after suffering burns. Goyang city officials believe that more than 40 people were affected, if those who sought medical treatment by themselves are taken into account.The break in the pipeline also caused the suspension of heating and provision of hot water for about 28-hundred households in the area.The Korea District Heating Corporation, which immediately launched restoration efforts, said it temporarily restored the pipe at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, resuming the supply of hot water and heating to the affected homes. It added that it would take around five days to completely restore the pipe.The corporation said it is investigating what caused the pipe to burst while speculating that corrosion resulting from long periods of usage might be the reason. It was found that the broken pipe was installed in 1991.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.