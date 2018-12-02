Economy
KOSPI Loses 0.62% Wednesday
Write: 2018-12-05 15:50:57 / Update: 2018-12-05 15:58:57
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 13-point-04 points, or point-62 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-101-point-31.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-51 points, or one-point-06 percent, to close at 701-point-12.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-114-point-one won.
