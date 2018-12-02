Jeju Approves S. Korea’s First For-Profit Hospital

Photo : YONHAP News

The Jeju provincial government has approved the opening of the country’s first for-profit medical facility despite residents’ opposition.Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong said Wednesday that he has given the go-ahead for the Greenland International Hospital on the condition that it only treats foreign tourists visiting Jeju.Won said the Chinese-funded hospital will offer medical services in cosmetic surgery, dermatology, internal and family medicine, and it will not be subject to health insurance.The governor said the decision was inevitable considering the regional economy, diplomacy and compensation.Greenland Group, half-owned by the city of Shanghai, spent nearly 78 billion won to construct the three-story hospital in July 2017 and has recruited 134 doctors and nurses.A group representing Jeju residents opposed to for-profit hospitals said it strongly denounces the latest decision and vowed to call on Governor Won to step down.