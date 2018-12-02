S. Korea, US Discuss Follow-up Measures to Iran Sanctions Waiver

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. discussed Tuesday follow-up measures to Washington’s sanctions waiver on Iranian oil imports.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday that a South Korean inter-agency delegation discussed technical issues related to the sanctions waiver, including finance, shipment and insurance to support transactions of the trade sector.In the meeting in Washington, the South Korean delegation requested clear guidelines on specific targets of Iran sanctions as soon as possible, and the U.S. agreed to work closely with the South via diplomatic channels to provide them quickly.Last month, South Korea was granted the exemption by its ally, allowing it to continue to purchase Iranian oil, although the volume will be reduced significantly.