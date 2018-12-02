Politics Bolton: 2nd Trump-Kim Talks Pursued as N. Korea Hasn't Lived Up To Commitments

Anchor: U.S. national security adviser John Bolton says his government is pushing ahead to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next year. He said the meeting should be held as North Korea has not lived up to its commitments.

Kim Bum-soo has more.



Report: North Korea is not keeping up with its promises made during the Washington-Pyongyang summit in June.



U.S. President Donald Trump’s security adviser, John Bolton, says that’s why a second meeting should be held next year.



[Sound bite: White House Nat’l Security Adviser John Bolton]

"They have not lived up to the commitments so far. That's why I think the President thinks that another summit is likely to be productive."



Bolton made the remarks Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council conference in Washington. He added that the U.S. would press ahead with a second meeting shortly after the start of the new year in the hope of making further progress.



Following his first meeting with Trump in Singapore, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he would work for the “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”



U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis during the same event that progress in denuclearization must come first, before any sanctions are lifted on North Korea.



[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense James Mattis]

“In terms of the urgency, North Korea is the problem. We have got to address that issue. It’s an urgent issue. That’s why the United Nations has Security Council resolutions that are unanimous. How many times, ladies and gentleman, do you see repeatedly China, France, United Kingdom, Russia, the United States and more all voting in one voice? Ok? So, think what that says about the urgency of this issue in Korea.”



While Seoul and Washington are pondering on Kim's possible visit to Seoul before the second Trump-Kim talks, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency's Korea Mission Center Andrew Kim is confirmed to have met with North Korean officials at the border truce village in Korea earlier this week.

Kim Bum-soo, KBSWorld Radio News.