Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court's administrative body under the former Park Geun-hye administration was found to have leaked classified information of the Constitutional Court to a top local law firm in a bid to impede a lawsuit filed by the victims of forced labor of Japan’s colonial rule.KBS has learned that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has secured testimonies and documents that prove the leak.According to prosecutors, former National Court Administration(NCA) head Im Jong-heon secured the classified information in October of 2015 from a judge dispatched to work at the Constitutional Court and handed it over to a lawyer from the law firm, Kim & Chang.The information was related to a petition on the constitutionality of a 1965 deal between Seoul and Tokyo that normalized their diplomatic ties.Im was also known to have ordered the judge to give updates on the Constitutional Court’s deliberation on the petition and its related future plan and fed the information to the lawyer verbally on several occasions.The prosecution suspects that the NCA feared the Constitutional Court’s conclusion on the issue would affect a lawsuit by a group of victims of Japan’s forced labor that was pending at the Supreme Court at the time.The NCA is suspected of attempting to foil the lawsuit considering the Park administration’s efforts to improve the country’s relations with Japan and worked with the top law firm to that end.