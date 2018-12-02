NIS: No Decision Made on N. Korean Leader’s Seoul Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of South Korea’s state spy agency says no decision has been made regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Seoul.National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Suh Hoon told a parliamentary committee Wednesday that Kim’s Seoul visit will be decided in line with progress in U.S.-North Korea denuclearization dialogue.According to Rep. Lee Hag-jae, the parliamentary committee chief, the spy agency said Kim’s visit was initially expected to happen following his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in October or November this year, but that schedule is no longer in effect.The NIS, however, denied a local media report that said Kim will visit Seoul between December 18th and 20th, citing the anniversary of the death of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on December 17th.The agency also denied reports that Andrew Kim, head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's Korea Mission Center met with Kim Yong-chol, a ranking North Korean official, at the border truce village of Panmunjeom on Monday.