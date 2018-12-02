List of More than 7,000 Delinquent Taxpayers Published

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Tax Service has disclosed a list of thousands of South Koreans, who have not paid high amount of taxes or frequently breached deadlines.The unpaid taxes owed by seven-thousand-158 people on the list, including former President Chun Doo-hwan, amount to five-trillion-244-billion won in total.Chun is suspected of not paying three-point-one billion won's worth of transfer income tax.Also on the list is judge-turned-lawyer Choi Yoo-jung, who was implicated in a legal corruption scandal. She is suspected of refusing to pay six-point-nine billion won worth of taxes levied on her legal service fees.