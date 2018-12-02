Defector: Kim Jong-un Should Visit Seoul to Experience Liberal Democracy

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-profile North Korean defector says South Korea should use North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul as an opportunity for him to learn South Korea's liberal democracy without linking it to denuclearization.Thae Yong-ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to London, made the comment at a forum at the National Assembly on Wednesday.Thae, who defected to South Korea in 2016, said Kim’s prospective visit should take place so he can see the institutional and ideological differences between the two Koreas.He also warned the South Korean government against creating an “artificial welcoming mood” for Kim, pointing to the fervent welcome extended to President Moon Jae-in by many North Korean residents during his visit to Pyongyang in September.Thae said Kim’s visit to the South will achieve its purposes when he is able to hear a cacophony of voices supporting and opposing him.