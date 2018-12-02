Vice Unification Minister: Kim Jong-un's Visit Still Possible This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Vice Unification Minister says it is still possible for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea within this year.Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung said on Wednesday that although not much time is left before the year passes, it does not mean Kim’s visit is impossible.While speaking at a forum arranged by the South Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation in Seoul, Chun revealed he thinks Kim can travel to the South this month, citing the strong will of both President Moon Jae-in and leader Kim to make it happen.Addressing media speculation on specific dates for Kim’s visit, the vice minister declined to comment, referring to the presidential office’s earlier denial of related reports.