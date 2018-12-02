JCS Chief Rolls out Key Tasks for S. Korean Military in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff has announced key tasks and goals for the country’s military next year.JCS Chairman General Park Han-ki convened a meeting of top commanders on Wednesday and urged the military to continue to faithfully fulfill its missions next year in order to support the government’s policies geared toward changing security circumstances on the Korean Peninsula.The key tasks he suggested include completing military readiness while systematically implementing inter-Korean military agreements.Park also proposed strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and their joint defense posture, active military reform and systematic efforts for the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from the U.S.