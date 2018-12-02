Minister: Two Koreas Have Yet to Discuss Kim Jong-un's Visit to Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Unification Minister says no discussion is under way currently with North Korea regarding leader Kim Jong-un’s prospective visit to the South.Cho Myoung-gyon delivered the update to the National Assembly’s Special Committee for Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation on Wednesday.However, when asked by Representative Ji Sang-wuk of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party about the possibility of Kim visiting the South between December 18th and December 20th, the minister said they are “open to all possibilities.”Cho declined to comment on rumors that the South Korean government asked the N Seoul Tower in Seoul not to take any reservations on Thursday and Friday of next week, possibly to host the North Korean leader at the venue.The lawmaker also asked Cho about the government’s plan of action in case some South Koreans explicitly express support for the North Korean leader, which is an act that is banned under the country’s National Security Law.Instead of giving a direct answer, the minister said it is natural that various opinions are expressed about Kim’s visit, adding it will be meaningful for the North Korean leader to witness diversity in the South.