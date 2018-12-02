93% of S. Koreans Call for Shift in Low Birthrate Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows a vast majority of South Koreans are in support of a shift in policy related to the country's low birthrate from supporting chlidbearing and childrearing to improving the quality of lives for the general public.The Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy announced on Wednesday the outcome of a survey conducted on one-thousand adults in October.Ninety-three percent of respondents were in favor of the shift, including around 34 percent who strongly supported the move.In terms of what should be the top priority in implementing the policy, nearly 24 percent pointed to work-life balance, followed by improving housing conditions at 20 percent and strengthening the social care system at 15 percent.Only 14 percent said the government should provide support for childbirths.