Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s phenomenal boy band BTS has topped its own record in its second consecutive entry to the U.S. Billboard’s year-end charts.On the charts released Tuesday, the seven-member group took the eighth spot in the Top Artists category, improving by two notches from last year when they became the first South Korean act to make the chart’s top ten.Drake topped the chart, followed by Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.