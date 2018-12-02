Gov't to Announce Measures for Manufacturers' Innovative Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the government plans to announce measures to assist innovative growth of the country’s manufacturers later this month.Lee revealed the plan on Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of companies operating in Geumo Techno Valley in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province.He pointed out that local manufacturers’ efforts to diversify assembly bases, particularly by electrical and electronic companies, causing local industrial complexes to remain stagnant.He said the phenomenon is also impeding development of new industries as it is preventing the advancement of electrical and electronic industries.While emphasizing the municipal government’s own efforts to foster industries in the city and nationwide, the prime minister promised his utmost support for regional economic development, adding the result of the meeting will be reflected in the promised measures.