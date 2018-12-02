N. Korea Calls for Complete Suspension of S. Korea-US Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is urging South Korea and the United States to completely suspend their joint military exercises.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that in order to build a permanent and strong peace regime on the Korean Peninsula, every military behavior that provokes the other party should stop.It also said dialogue partners are recognizing the significance of halting such military actions, referring to Washington’s move to suspend joint drills as stipulated by the North Korea-U.S. summit in June as well as agreements to end hostilities made during the inter-Korean summit in September.The KCNA warned that if an atmosphere of physical threat is created, the situation on the peninsula may revert to its former state.