CNN: N. Korea Expands Missile Base

Photo : KBS News

North Korea is reported to have significantly expanded a key long-range missile base amid stalled negotiations with the United States.CNN reported on Wednesday that it obtained new satellite images showing that the Yeongjeo-dong missile base and a nearby, previously unreported site remain active and have been continuously upgraded.The report said the Yeongjeo-dong base is located in the mountainous area in Ryanggang Province in northern North Korea and satellite images showed there is construction on a previously unreported site.CNN said that while the base has long been known to U.S. intelligence agencies and analysts, researchers at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey said the images reveal construction on a new facility about ten kilometers away that had not been previously publicly identified.It added the images indicate that North Korea was building an extremely large underground facility last year and that this facility was still under construction as of August this year, even after the U.S.-North Korea summit in June.