Son Heung-min Scores 100th Goal in European Career

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has scored his 100th goal in his European career.In a match against Southampton in Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday, Son scored a goal in the second half with his team leading 2-0. Tottenham won the game 3-1.With the goal, Son has become the second Korean to score 100 goals or more in European leagues, after Cha Bum-kun, who scored 121 goals during his football career in Germany between 1978 and 1989.Son scored 49 goals for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga before moving to Tottenham in 2015. For the London club, he has bagged 51 goals across all competitions.