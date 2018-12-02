National Assembly to Handle 200 Bills in Plenary Session Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session on Thursday to vote on about 200 bills including a revision aimed at strengthening punishment for drunk drivers.The revision bill of the traffic law, if passed, will enable additional punishment for those caught drunk driving more than twice and apply stricter criteria for the crime.The parliament is expected to pass another bill aimed at preventing violence and hate crimes against women.The house steering committee, the special committee on political reform and the committee on foreign affairs and unification will deliberate relevant pending bills before the parliamentary plenary session opens.