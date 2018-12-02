Court Set to Decide Arrests of Former Supreme Court Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will decide whether to arrest two former Supreme Court justices over their alleged involvement in a power abuse scandal under the leadership of former top court chief Yang Sung-tae.The Seoul Central District Court will hold hearings on Thursday to review the prosecution's request for arrest warrants for Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han, who face charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, among others.The two warrant review judges were assigned to their posts after the judicial abuse scandal emerged and reportedly have no ties with the suspects as they had not worked at the National Court Administration(NCA), the top court's administrative body.Park and Ko, the former NCA chiefs, are accused of interfering in trials in order to lobby the presidential office of then President Park Geun-hye for the establishment of a separate court of appeals, led by Yang.They are also suspected of blacklisting judges critical of the court administration or certain trial proceedings between 2014 and 2017.