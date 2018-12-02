S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 80th Month

South Korea's current account posted a surplus for the 80th consecutive month in October thanks to solid exports.
According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to nine-point-19 billion dollars in October.
The figure decreased from September but posted a sharp increase from a year earlier when it stood at five-point-72 billion dollars. South Korea has maintained a current account surplus since March 2012.
The goods account surplus rose to eleven billion dollars in October as exports jumped 28-point-eight percent on-year to a record 57-point-two billion dollars.
The service account remained in the red, logging two-point-22 billion dollars in deficit for the month.
However, the size of the deficit narrowed from both the previous month and a year earlier, mostly as the tourism deficit decreased.
The travel account deficit was 950 million dollars, marking the lowest monthly figure since November 2016.