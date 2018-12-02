S. Korea Posts Current Account Surplus for 80th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account posted a surplus for the 80th consecutive month in October thanks to solid exports.According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's current account surplus came to nine-point-19 billion dollars in October.The figure decreased from September but posted a sharp increase from a year earlier when it stood at five-point-72 billion dollars. South Korea has maintained a current account surplus since March 2012.The goods account surplus rose to eleven billion dollars in October as exports jumped 28-point-eight percent on-year to a record 57-point-two billion dollars.The service account remained in the red, logging two-point-22 billion dollars in deficit for the month.However, the size of the deficit narrowed from both the previous month and a year earlier, mostly as the tourism deficit decreased.The travel account deficit was 950 million dollars, marking the lowest monthly figure since November 2016.