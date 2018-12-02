S. Korea, US Likely to Suspend Foal Eagle Exercise Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities of South Korea and the United States are known to have effectively decided to suspend their combined Foal Eagle military exercise set for early next year.According to multiple government sources in Seoul on Thursday, the allies are coordinating their opinions in the direction that they will conduct the Key Resolve, a computer-simulated command post exercise set for March, but suspend the Foal Eagle exercise.A source said that the Foal Eagle is a joint field training exercise involving the allies' troops and military equipment, but U.S. troops plan to not participate in the drill next year, effectively suspending the drill.The U.S. reportedly expressed its intent not to send its troops to the exercise to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang and create a positive atmosphere for a planned second summit between the two nations.