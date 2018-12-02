UN General Assembly Adopts Resolutions on Nuclear Disarmament

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted three resolutions including one urging North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.The UN General Assembly on Wednesday passed the resolution supporting the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty with a vote of 183 to one. North Korea was the only country that opposed the resolution.The treaty condemns North Korea in the strongest term for conducting six nuclear tests since 2006 in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The resolution also called for the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.The Assembly also adopted two other resolutions for a nuclear-free world and complete nuclear disarmament.