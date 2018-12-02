Education Ministry Unveils Plan to Increase Public Kindergartens

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry has unveiled a detailed plan to increase the size of public kindergartens.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Thursday announced the plan to increase the number of classrooms at public kindergartens to one thousand, a move to follow up on the ministry's plan announced in October to enhance public roles of kindergartens.The ministry plans to add or create one-thousand-72 classrooms in total at public kindergartens next year, which will enable the kindergartens to accept 20-thousand additional children. About 700 classrooms will be created in March next year, while some 400 will open in September.Gyeonggi Province will see the largest increase in public kindergartens with some 240 classrooms to be added next year, followed by Seoul with 150 and South Gyeongsang Province with around 70.