Court Holds Hearings to Decide Arrests of Former Supreme Court Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court held hearings to decide whether to arrest two former Supreme Court justices over their alleged involvement in a power abuse scandal under the leadership of former top court chief Yang Sung-tae.The Seoul Central District Court held the hearings at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to review the prosecution's request for arrest warrants for Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han, who face charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, among others.Park and Ko, the former National Court Administration chiefs, are accused of interfering in trials in order to lobby the presidential office of then President Park Geun-hye for the establishment of a separate court of appeals, led by Yang.They are also suspected of blacklisting judges critical of the court administration or certain trial proceedings between 2014 and 2017.The court is expected to make its decision late Thursday or early Friday.