Survey: 60% of S. Koreans Positive about N. Korean Leader's Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that six out of ten South Koreans are in favor of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's prospective visit to South Korea.Pollster Real Meter surveyed 500 adults nationwide Wednesday and found that slightly more than 61 percent of respondents believe that Kim's visit would help promote reconciliation between the two Koreas and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.Roughly 31 percent were against his visit while about seven percent said that they did not know or didn’t have an answer.While positive responses were seen for the majority of all regional and age groups, negative views were strong among conservatives.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.