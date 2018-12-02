S. Korea-US Allied Forces Set to Skip Massive Spring Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Defense authorities of South Korea and the United States are set to skip their massive field training exercise set for spring next year. Sources explained that the move is to keep the dialogue momentum for Washington and Pyongyang.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Seoul and Washington are set to skip their annual Foal Eagle field training exercise set for early next year.It follows the suspension of the Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises in June, the Ulchi Freedom Guardian, or UFG, drill in August and the Vigilant Ace Air Force drill that had been set for this month.While the South Korean troops will carry out smaller scale field training, the allied troops will only proceed with the computer-simulated command post exercise Key Resolve.As multiple government sources revealed that no joint field training is expected next year, Seoul's Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi hyun-soo said working-level officials are currently finalizing their talks on the matter.Some ten-thousand U.S. troops and around 290-thousand South Korean forces took part in the Foal Eagle exercise in the earlier spring.The last computerized command-control UFG drill saw the participation of some 50-thousand South Korean and 17-thousand-500-U.S. soldiers.North Korea calls these massive drills war rehearsals. As recently as Sunday, the North's online propaganda outlet, "Meari," said war exercises are only bound to raise tensions regardless of their reduced scale.While U.S. President Donald Trump and his officials are saying the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is being pursued early next year, government sources in Seoul explained that the low-key military stance is to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.