PM Apologizes for Deadly Heating Pipe Rupture

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has apologized for Tuesday's deadly rupture of an underground heating pipe near Seoul.During a meeting at the government complex in Sejong city on Thursday, Lee addressed the tragic accident and inconveniences it caused to nearby citizens.He ordered government agencies to conduct safety checks on underground heating pipes as well as revamp management procedures for underground heating, gas and oil pipelines.On Tuesday night, a heating pipe blew open in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, flooding nearby streets with boiling hot water. The rupture killed one person and injured roughly 40 others. The accident also suspended heating and the hot water supply for thousands of residents in the area.