Two Koreas to Deliver Joint Olympic Hosting Bid to IOC in February

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will likely deliver their bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games to the International Olympic Committee(IOC) in February next year.An official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the initial plan to deliver the joint bid to the IOC in early January was canceled due to a North Korean scheduling issue.He added that the government will begin discussions with North Korea on presenting the bid in mid-February as requested by IOC President Thomas Bach.In a sports meeting held at the joint liaison office in Gaesong early last month, the two Koreas agreed to deliver the bid to jointly host the Olympics to the IOC.When they visit the IOC in February, the South and North are also expected to discuss the formation of a unified team and a joint entry at the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.