PM Uncertain When N. Korean Leader Will Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says it is uncertain for now when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will visit South Korea.Lee told reporters Wednesday that "no signs are being detected" at the moment, adding that the timing of the visit had never been set in stone.Nevertheless, the prime minister said the government is working on various plans to prepare for the visit as it is open to all possibilities.The remarks follow media speculation that the government may be making arrangements in Seoul, possibly to accommodate a North Korean delegation visit later in the month.Regarding inter-Korean joint projects, Lee said it would be better and realistic to re-start with areas that are not subject to international sanctions, such as cultural and sports exchanges, reunions of separated families and reducing military tension.