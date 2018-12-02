Two Koreas to Verify Border Guard Post Withdrawal Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas have agreed to conduct on-site verification next week of their recent withdrawal from eleven border guard posts on each side.South Korea's Defense Ministry says each guard post to be inspected will be assigned a seven-member team from the opposite side.The South Korean side plans to verify the North's guard posts in the morning, followed by the North Korean side checking up on the South's in the afternoon.The two sides also plan to build a cross-border path to facilitate the verification work.As part of the September military accord aimed at reducing tensions and building trust, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to each demolish ten guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), while disarming and retaining one each.