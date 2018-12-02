Economy KOSDAQ Plunges 3.24% Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 32-point-62 points, or one-point-55 percent Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-68-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ plunged 22-point-74 points, or three-point-24 percent. It closed the day at 678-point-38 as net selling by foreigners and institutions expanded over remaining trade war concerns.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120-point-three won.