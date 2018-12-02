US Official: Brighter Future for N. Korea Only after Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. State Department official has expressed hope for a potential visit to South Korea by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while stressing the North's denuclearization.Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan Marc Knapper told a year-end gathering in Washington Wednesday many positive developments have taken place this year, including the successful PyeongChang Winter Olympics, three inter-Korean summits, and the North Korea-U.S. summit.He also held out hope for a second summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and also for Kim's visit to Seoul.He said the U.S. sincerely hopes for a brighter future for Pyongyang but that the only path to that future is through denuclearization.