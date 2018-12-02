S. Korean FM to Meet Pompeo in Washington Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to meet her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington Thursday.It's their first meeting in two months, and they are expected to exchange views on a potential visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul, as well as ongoing denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The two sides also plan to hold a second round of their recently-launched working group this week to further align their approaches on the denuclearization process and implementation of North Korea sanctions.Kang is in Washington to attend the funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.