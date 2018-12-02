S. Korea's Tax Burden Ranks Low in OECD

South Korea's tax burden is found to be lower than the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) average.The OECD on Wednesday released preliminary 2017 data on its 36 member countries' tax revenue in comparison to gross domestic product(GDP).South Korea ranked 32nd out of the 36 nations with a tax to GDP ratio of 26-point-nine percent, lower than the OECD average of 34-point-two.Korea's tax burden is lower than the United States at 27 percent and Japan 30-point-six percent.Korea is also characteristic in terms of relatively lower tax burden related to income and social security taxes and higher burden on real estate taxation.