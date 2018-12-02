S. Korea, US Hold Annual Nuclear Energy Cooperation Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have convened a meeting of their joint standing committee on nuclear energy cooperation.Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday that it is hosting the 37th bilateral meeting in Seoul together with the U.S. State Department.The three-day session which opened Wednesday includes discussions on 23 policy agendas and 43 technical agendas related to research and development, nuclear safety and a review of the current nonproliferation regime.Both sides have agreed that it's necessary to expand cooperation in innovative R&D so as to advance their nuclear energy sectors.They agreed to uncover new areas of cooperation in fields of nuclear safety, dismantlement and nuclear fuel so synergy can be created by fusing each side's respective strengths in the industry.The joint standing committee on nuclear energy cooperation has convened annually since 1977 with venues alternating between the two sides.It was launched to share information on nuclear policies and inspect activities on technological cooperation.