Another Cold Wave to Hit S. Korea from Late Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The season’s second cold wave advisory is set be put in place from late Thursday night.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) says temperatures around the country will plunge to minus 12 degrees Celsius Friday morning, a turnaround from the daytime highs of 11 degrees on Thursday.The advisory encompasses the country’s northern and central areas, including Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, and Gangwon Province except for its eastern coasts.Seoul is not included, but weather officials say it will still be nearly as cold as the affected regions.A cold wave advisory goes into effect if the temperature drops by more than ten degrees compared with the previous day and if early morning lows drop below minus 12 degrees Celsius for two straight days.