Govt.: No Contact Yet from N. Korea on Kim's Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan says the presidential office has yet to receive any feedback from Pyongyang on a potential visit to the South by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Yoon texted reporters saying inquiries about the prospective visit are flooding in.A presidential official said no discussions on the issue are currently being made through several communication channels available between the two Koreas, stressing it is difficult to predict when Kim will come to the South.The top office has been saying that whether Kim will come to the South this year is up to the North Korean leader to decide and specific preparations for it will only begin when the North contacts the South for the occasion.