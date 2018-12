Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is on a three-day visit to China.A North Korean delegation led by Ri arrived in Beijing Thursday after wrapping up itineraries in Vietnam and Syria.Ri is expected to meet with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials to discuss North Korea-China relations and Korean Peninsula affairs.He is likely to be briefed on the outcomes of the latest U.S.-China summit.