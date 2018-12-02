S. Korean Ambassador to Head Executive Body of 3 UN Agencies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Ambassador to the United Nations Cho Tae-yul is taking the reins of the executive board of three UN agencies.Cho was inaugurated in New York on Thursday as next year's secretary of the executive board of UN Development Cooperation(UNDP), UN Population Fund(UNFPA), and UN Office for Project Services(UNOPS).The South Korean Foreign Ministry says Cho was selected by consensus.This is the first time a South Korean is taking up the post since the three UN agencies merged their executive bodies in 1994.The executive board consists of representatives from 36 countries and oversees and supports the activities of the three agencies.