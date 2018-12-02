Pres. Moon Meets Vietnamese Assembly Speaker

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has met with the chair of Vietnam's National Assembly to discuss ways to further enhance the two nations' relations and cooperation.Moon held a meeting at the presidential office on Thursday with Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is on a four-day trip to South Korea at the invitation of her South Korean counterpart, Moon Hee-sang.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said that in the meeting, President Moon called Vietnam a key partner of Seoul's New Southern Policy and praised its active cooperation in Seoul's efforts to build a people-oriented community of peace and prosperity.The president also emphasized the importance of Vietnam to South Korea in a variety of fields, ranging from education to investment and personal exchanges.Moon reportedly expressed his satisfaction with the progress the two countries have been making on various issues agreed upon between the two leaders in March.In response, the chairwoman expressed active support of Seoul's New Southern Policy and vowed to work hard to achieve closer cooperation and better relations between South Korea and Southeast Asian nations.