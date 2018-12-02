Menu Content

Heads of Inter-Korean Joint Liaison Office to Hold Talks Friday

Write: 2018-12-07 09:36:24Update: 2018-12-07 10:13:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the inter-Korean liaison office will meet on Friday to discuss pending issues on South-North relations. 

South Korea's Unification Ministry said that Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and North Korea's Vice Chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country Jon Jong-su will hold talks on Friday morning at the office in the North's border town Gaeseong. 

The two sides will reportedly have comprehensive discussions on various inter-Korean exchanges and projects and potentially on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's possible trip to Seoul. 

The two sides launched the joint liaison office in mid-September and agreed to hold meetings every week. Vice Minister Chun visited the office almost every Friday, but his North Korean counterpart is reported not to have come as often.
