Cold Wave Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures dropped below zero Friday morning in most parts of the nation, with the windchill factor further pulling down the mercury by up to seven degrees Celsius.As of 9 a.m. Friday, temperatures dipped to minus eight-point-eight degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus seven-point-seven degrees in Incheon, minus four in Daejeon and minus two-point-five in Daegu.However, windchill readings plunged to around minus 15 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Incheon, with strong wind advisories issued for most coastal regions in the East Sea and the Yellow Sea.The Korea Meteorological Administration expected the sub-zero temperatures in central inland areas will continue into the weekend.