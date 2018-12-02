'Burning' Makes New York Times' Best Movies of 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean film "Burning" has made the list of the New York Times' Best Movies of the year.The U.S. daily on Wednesday released the list of the ten best movies of 2018 compiled by its movie critic Manohla Dargis."Burning," directed by Lee Chang-dong, came second in the list. The critic said that "in the breath-catchingly lovely, terrifying movie, a South Korean woman dances in the fading light as two unworthy men sit, watch and slowly burn down their world."The mystery thriller, a loose adaptation of Japanese author Haruki Murakami's short story "Barn Burning," has received nominations at multiple international awards including the Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Awards. It won best picture at this year's Daejong Film Awards.Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma" topped the New York Times' top ten list, which also included Hirokazu Kore-eda's ‘Shoplifters’ and Lucrecia Martel's ‘Zama’.