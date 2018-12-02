S. Korea-US Working Group Holds Video Conference Meeting on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held a video conference of their working-level consultation group on Friday.A Foreign Ministry official said that in the talks, the two sides shared developments in relations between the two Koreas and the U.S. and North Korea since the working group's inaugural meeting on November 20th.The official said the two sides held comprehensive discussions on diverse issues including inter-Korean cooperation and the North's nuclear issue.The talks are also thought to have addressed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's possible trip to Seoul and issues related to a second summit between Washington and Pyongyang.The Friday meeting was reportedly attended by officials from the Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry and the presidential office from South Korea and the State Department from the U.S.However, South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon, who represents Seoul for the working group and his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, are known to have not been present for the video conference.