Deoksu Palace's Stonewall Road Fully Opened to the Public

Photo : YONHAP News

The one-point-one kilometer-long stone-wall road that runs next to Deoksu Palace in Seoul has been fully connected for the first time in nearly six decades.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the 70-meter stretch of Doldam-gil which had been blocked was fully opened to the public on Friday.Since 1959, a 170-meter long stretch on the Doldam-gil was off limits for pedestrians because it belonged to the British Embassy. In August of last year, the Seoul government first recovered 100 meters of that stretch after consultations with the embassy.The 70-meter section that was opened Friday extends from the back gate of the embassy to its front gate.Citing security concerns, the British Embassy had been reluctant about opening that stretch. But the Seoul government, the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Jung District successfully persuaded the embassy to open it after laying a new pedestrian passage inside the palace and setting up exits on Doldam-gil.