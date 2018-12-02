S. Korean Coach Leads Vietnam's Football Team to Suzuki Cup Finals

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean Park Hang-seo continues to work his magic as the head coach of Vietnam’s national football team, with Vietnam advancing into the finals of the ASEAN Football Federation Sukuzi Cup for the first time in a decade.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Nat sound: Vietnam vs. Philippines (Dec. 6 / ASEAN Football Federation Sukuzi Cup semifinal)]During a match against the Philippines in My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on Thursday, Team Vietnam beat the Philippines 2-1 in the second leg of the ASEAN Football Federation Sukuzi Cup semifinals after having secured a 2-1 win in the first leg Sunday.The last time Vietnam advanced to the finals of the Suzuki Cup was in 2008, when it also took the cup.All goals of the game came in the second half with Vietnam’s two goals scored by Nguyen Quang Hai in the 38th minute and by Nguyen Cong Phuong in the 41st minute. The Philippines’ only goal came in the 44th minute.Now, Vietnam will take on Malaysia over two legs. The first leg of the finals will be held in Malaysia Tuesday and the second at home in Vietnam next Saturday.[Nat sound: Vietnamese street celebration (Dec. 6)]Football fans that had filled all 40-thousand seats in the My Dinh Stadium cheered long after the game was over. Streets were packed with fans holding firecrackers and cheering for Park Hang-seo and the team.Park has taken Vietnam by storm since becoming the national football team’s head coach in October 2017.Under his leadership, this year, Vietnam claimed second place in the Asian Football Confederation U-23 Championship and advanced into the semifinals of the Asian Games, just missing out on a bronze medal following a tight penalty shootout.The so-called Park Hang-seo syndrome in Vietnam has also brought about positive effects on exchanges between South Korea and Vietnam in various fields.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.