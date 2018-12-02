Unification Minister: Two Koreas Consulting Kim Jong-un's Seoul Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told lawmakers Friday the two Koreas are still consulting about a possible visit to Seoul by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within the year, but Pyongyang has not yet provided a detailed response about the visit.The two sides agreed on the visit in principle during their September summit in Pyongyang.While optimistic about the prospective visit, Cho declined to comment on whether the trip would take place before or after the anniversary of the death of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on December 17th.The unification minister said Kim's trip to Seoul will not only help the two Koreas leap forward in their relations, but also offer a significant opportunity for U.S.-North Korea ties and efforts to denuclearize the North.Cho added his biggest concern about a Kim visit would be the possible aggravation of domestic discord among South Koreans.