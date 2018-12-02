Supreme Court Chief: Cooperation in Judicial Abuse Scandal 'Inevitable'

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su says the courts' decision to cooperate in the prosecution's probe into a judicial power abuse scandal under the leadership of his predecessor Yang Sung-tae was an "inevitable" choice.Meeting with the heads of the nation's courts on Friday, Kim said he had listened to various views before deciding to cooperate with the prosecution and to conduct the judiciary's internal probe.He then acknowledged concerns within the judicial community over the courts losing public faith amid the investigations, saying he feels a sense of shame that dedicated efforts by those in the community are not being properly assessed.Attendees later exchanged ideas for reforms following the power abuse scandal, with focus on the role and makeup of a body expected to take over court administrative rights from the Supreme Court chief justice.