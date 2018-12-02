Temperatures to Drop Lower on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures are expected to drop even lower on Saturday, with snow predicted in the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning temperatures around the nation are likely to dip by one to six degrees Celsius from Friday, with a reading of minus eleven degrees Celsius expected for Seoul.More than ten centimeters of snowfall is expected on the west coast of North Jeolla Province and two to seven centimeters on the west coast of South Chungcheong Province and the mountainous regions of Jeju Island. Inland areas of South Chungcheong and South Jeolla provinces are expected to see about one to five centimeters of snowfall.